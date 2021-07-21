Brisbane picked to host 2032 summer Olympics
Brisbane is the first winner in the new streamlined format that allows the IOC to pick from among the initial bids and approach a host city to open uncontested negotiations.Full Article
The Australian city of Brisbane will host the 2032 summer Olympics, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday..