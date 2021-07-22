COVID-19, the economy and voting rights: 5 takeaways from the Biden CNN town hall in Ohio
Published
President Joe Biden faced a number of questions, including on the filibuster, inflation and immigration at the CNN town hall in Ohio.
Published
President Joe Biden faced a number of questions, including on the filibuster, inflation and immigration at the CNN town hall in Ohio.
President Joe Biden arrived in Ohio on Wednesday mindful the days for actual bipartisan governing in Washington are quickly waning.
President Joe Biden will visit Cincinnati on July 21 for a CNN town hall event, according to the White House. It will be Biden’s..