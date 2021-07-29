Caeleb Dressel wins gold medal in men's 100 freestyle at Tokyo Olympics
Published
Team USA's Caeleb Dressel won the gold medal in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. It is Dressel's first individual Olympic medal.
Published
Team USA's Caeleb Dressel won the gold medal in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. It is Dressel's first individual Olympic medal.
USA's Caeleb Dressel sets an Olympic record on his way to winning the men's 100m freestyle gold as he aims to become one of the..
Watch VideoFor decades, they were told to shake it off or toughen up — to set aside the doubt, or the demons, and focus on the..