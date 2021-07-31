Tokyo Olympics: Caeleb Dressel wins 100m butterfly gold for USA in world record time
Published
Watch as USA's Caeleb Dressel win his third gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Games and set a new 100m butterfly world record.Full Article
Published
Watch as USA's Caeleb Dressel win his third gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Games and set a new 100m butterfly world record.Full Article
American Caeleb Dressel wins his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record-breaking swim to win the men's 100m..
Caeleb Dressel has won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly