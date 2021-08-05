Justice Department opens civil rights investigation into Phoenix police
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a civil rights probe into the Phoenix Police Department, including the agency's use of force.
The DOJ will be investigating claims police unlawfully seize and dispose of people's property.
