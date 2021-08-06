Former Cuomo aide files criminal complaint against New York governor accusing him of groping her
A woman has filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, accusing him of groping her breast.Full Article
Former federal prosecutor Laura Coates digs into the new criminal complaint against New York governor Andrew Cuomo and talks about..
One of the women who says Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has now filed a criminal complaint. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.