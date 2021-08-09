Melissa DeRosa, top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigns amid scandal
Melissa DeRosa, a longtime aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who held the high-ranking title of secretary to the governor since 2017, has resigned.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the sexual harassment investigation.
Another stunning development in Gov. Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal. An unidentified aide has filed a criminal complaint, which..