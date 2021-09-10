Commercial flight from Kabul airport resumes, Americans board Qatar Airways plane
The flight has carried US citizens and lawful permanent residents from Afghanistan, which has been seized by the Taliban to Qatar.Full Article
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul..