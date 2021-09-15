Liz Truss gets foreign secretary job after Dominic Raab moved out
Published
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has replaced Dominic Raab as foreign secretary.Full Article
Published
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has replaced Dominic Raab as foreign secretary.Full Article
Dominic Raab has defended his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, which unfolded while he was on holiday earlier this month, but..
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has replaced Dominic Raab as foreign secretary meaning two of the two cabinet jobs are..