Afghan women demand their rights under Taliban rule
As female employees in Kabul were reportedly told to stay home, some staged a protest against the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban government.Full Article
Fears over rights under Taliban rule are rising after the Islamist militants closed the Afghan Women's Affairs Ministry and ordered..
Mahbouba Seraj, human rights activist and CEO of Afghan Women’s Network, sits down with CNN’s Nic Robertson in Kabul,..