North Korea rejects South's 'admirable' push to declare end to war after 71 years

North Korea rejects South's 'admirable' push to declare end to war after 71 years

Sky News

Published

North Korea has rebuffed South Korea's push for a political declaration to formally end the Korean War 71 years after the conflict started, saying it could be used as a "smokescreen covering up the US hostile policy".

Full Article