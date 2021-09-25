Starmer forced to rethink leadership election rule changes
Published
Unions tell Labour leader to put plans to scrap the ‘one member one vote’ system on holdFull Article
Published
Unions tell Labour leader to put plans to scrap the ‘one member one vote’ system on holdFull Article
Sir Keir Starmer has failed to win immediate trade union backing for his plans to change the way Labour chooses party leaders, amid..
New leader of the Unite union Sharon Graham criticises proposals to change the rules to elect future a Labour leader.