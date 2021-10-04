MLB's frenzied finish: Yankees, Red Sox punch AL wild card tickets, as Giants stave off Dodgers
A compelling final day of Major League Baseball's regular season saw the Yankees and Red Sox clinch AL wild-card spots and Giants win NL West.
Rafael Devers delivered big time for the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge did just enough for the New York Yankees. And Buster Posey..