A Swedish artist who drew the Prophet Muhammad with a dog's body has died in a traffic accident, according to Swedish media reports.Full Article
Muhammad cartoonist Lars Vilks dies in car crash while under police protection - reports
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Muhammad cartoonist Lars Vilks reportedly dead in car crash
New Zealand Herald
The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog's..
Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
Jerusalem Post
Advertisement
More coverage
Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident
SeattlePI.com
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet..