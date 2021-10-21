Queen Elizabeth spends night in hospital for tests, in 'good spirits,' palace says
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth is in "good spirits" after being released from the hospital, following medical advice from her doctors to rest.
The Queen spent a night in hospital for "preliminary investigations" but has returned to Windsor Castle and is in good spirits,..