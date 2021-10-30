McAuliffe and Youngkin make final push in Va. governor’s race
With three days to go before Election Day, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin remained locked in a dead-heat race for the governor's mansion.Full Article
In the final hours of Virginia’s tight governor’s race, Donald Trump and his allies are setting the stage to claim the election..
Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin are making their final pitches to voters in the closely-watched race for governor of Virginia...