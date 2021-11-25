The number of COVID cases the UK has seen since the start of the pandemic has passed 10 million, official figures show.Full Article
Total COVID cases in UK passes 10 million since start of pandemic
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Experts Warn About Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Newsy
Watch VideoThe American Academy of Pediatrics came out with new data showing cases of COVID-19 increased about 32% this week from..
Advertisement
More coverage
One new covid death in Gloucestershire and nearly 500 cases recorded
Gloucestershire Echo
The total number of cases across the region since the start of the pandemic now stands at 74,382