Two cases of Omicron variant detected in UK - with targeted testing to be rolled out in affected areas
Published
Two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in the UK, the health secretary has said.Full Article
Published
Two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in the UK, the health secretary has said.Full Article
Australia has recorded its first cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.Genomic testing has confirmed two recent arrivals into..
Two cases have been identified in the UK - with one in Essex