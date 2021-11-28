Davis Cup Finals: Kazakhstan & Croatia through, Australia out
Kazakhstan reach the Davis Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable win over Canada, while Croatia also go through at the expense of Australia.Full Article
Croatia’s victory over Hungary means Australia finished runners-up in the group but their record is not strong enough to advance..
Sweden are defeated by Kazakhstan in the group stages of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals.