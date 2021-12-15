House votes to hold former Trump top aide in contempt of Congress
Published
The rebuke takes Mark Meadows a step closer to becoming the first White House chief of staff in nearly 50 years to be prosecuted after leaving the post.Full Article
Published
The rebuke takes Mark Meadows a step closer to becoming the first White House chief of staff in nearly 50 years to be prosecuted after leaving the post.Full Article
The House voted 222-208 on Tuesday night to recommend that former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows be charged with criminal..
Watch VideoThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former..