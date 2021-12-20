Himalayan glaciers melting at an 'exceptional' rate because of global warming, study finds
Published
Glaciers in the Himalayas are melting at an "exceptional" rate, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia.
Published
Glaciers in the Himalayas are melting at an "exceptional" rate, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia.
The accelerating melting of the Himalayan glaciers threatens the water supply of millions of people in Asia, new research warns...
Glaciers in the Himalayas are melting at an "exceptional" rate, threatening the water supply of millions of people in..