Former Minnesota officer who shot Daunte Wright found guilty of manslaughter
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of two counts of manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright.Full Article
A 12-member jury found Kimberly Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of the 20-year-old..
Jurors have convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges over the killing of Daunte Wright, a black..