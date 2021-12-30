Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse girls
A jury in New York convicts her of recruiting and trafficking teenagers in a "pyramid of abuse".Full Article
The U.S. hits a record number of COVID-19 cases. A British socialite is found guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse..
The British socialite was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.