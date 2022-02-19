Great Britain has won its first medal in the Beijing Winter Olympics, with silver in the men's curling competition.Full Article
Men's curling team secure GB's first Beijing medal with silver after tense final
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Team GB curlers ‘gutted’ and ‘hurt’ despite securing first medal of Winter Olympics, as Sweden edge gold medal match and leave Great Britain with silver – ‘Right now it kind of sucks’
talkSPORT
Great Britain were made to settle for a silver medal after losing their Olympic men’s curling final 5-4 to Sweden in an extra end..
-
GB men's curlers guaranteed silver after win
BBC News
-
Winter Olympics: Men's curling team guarantee Great Britain silver medal at least
BBC Local News
-
GB men's curlers guaranteed at least silver after semi-final win
BBC News
-
Winter Olympics: Men's curling team guarantee Great Britain silver medal
BBC Sport