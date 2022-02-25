Pope Francis visits Russian embassy to raise concerns about war
The fact the pope visited the embassy in person rather than summoning the ambassador to the Vatican is a sign of his anger about the conflict.Full Article
Francis broke with protocol to make the intervention
Pope Francis prays with journalists on the papal flight to South Korea, Aug. 14, 2014. / Alan Holdren/CNA.
Vatican City,..