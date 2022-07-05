Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie on 'crazy day' as he reaches semi-finals
Published
Cameron Norrie says he could not help but become emotional after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals on a "crazy day".Full Article
Published
Cameron Norrie says he could not help but become emotional after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals on a "crazy day".Full Article
As 26-year-old Brit Cameron Norrie won his place in Wimbledon's semi-finals yesterday his proud girlfriend was seen getting tearful..
British number one Cameron Norrie is through to the semi-finals of Wimbledon after beating David Goffin in a five-set thriller.