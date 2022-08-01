Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
Published
Pending appeal, Watson will miss the first six games of the NFL season after 24 women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Published
Pending appeal, Watson will miss the first six games of the NFL season after 24 women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson says Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him for six games.
The Browns' biggest acquisition of the year has officially been sidelined