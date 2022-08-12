Who is Salman Rushdie, author who was attacked on stage in New York?
A year after Salman Rushdie published "The Satanic Verses," Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for his death.
In a horrific incident that took place on Friday evening, well-known author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was on the stage..
Sir Salman was about to deliver a lecture when a man rushed the stage and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen