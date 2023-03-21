Willis Reed, legendary New York Knicks center, dies at 80
Hall of Fame center Willis Reed, who famously overcame a leg injury to help lead the New York Knicks to the 1969-1970 NBA title has died
He was beloved by New York fans for his willingness to play hurt, as memorably exemplified in the decisive Game 7 of the 1970..
Willis Reed, the Hall of Fame center who helped the New York Knicks win two championships during the 1970s, has died. He was 80.