Scotland's ruling SNP elects Humza Yousaf as new leader
Humza Yousaf has been chosen to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the leader of the SNP and Scotland's devolved government.Full Article
Scottish nationalists picked Humza Yousaf to be the country’s next leader on Monday (27 March) after a bitterly fought contest..
The 37-year-old will be the youngest ever first minister and the first person from an ethnic minority background to hold the role.