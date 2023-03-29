North Carolina rolls back gun permit measure days after deadly Nashville school shooting
North Carolina residents no longer need a permit from a local sheriff to buy a handgun. The change follows a mass shooting in neighboring Tennessee.
Monday morning, a woman armed with assault rifles entered a Christian school in Nashville and fatally shot three nine-year-old..