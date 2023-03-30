Vatican says Pope Francis recovering well in hospital
Pope Francis's health is improving after his first night in the hospital with a respiratory infection according to statement by the Vatican.
Pope Francis is "progressively improving", the Vatican has said, after he was admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection.
Pope Francis spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection, a Vatican official said..