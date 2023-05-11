All-NBA Teams 2023: LeBron James extends record; MVP Joel Embiid earns first team nod

All-NBA Teams 2023: LeBron James extends record; MVP Joel Embiid earns first team nod

USATODAY.com

Published

A look at the 15 players who were selected to the All-NBA teams for the 2022-23 NBA season ... and who just missed the cut.

Full Article