A loud boom in the Washington DC area which residents of the US capital said shook houses and sounded like an explosion was caused by military jets which had been scrambled to deal with an airspace violation.Full Article
Sonic boom heard in Washington DC caused by military jets chasing plane which crashed
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
F-16's sonic boom heard over DC area in response to unresponsive plane
Newsy
ViewA sonic boom heard across Washington, D.C., on Sunday was the result of a fighter jet investigating an aircraft in a restricted..