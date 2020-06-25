Coronavirus update: US reports highest single-day total since April; Florida caseload reaches 100,000; California cases up by 7,000
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () (Natural News) Around 34,700 new coronavirus cases were identified in the United States on Tuesday – the highest single-day total since April and the third-highest since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The outbreak, which has caused over 121,000 deaths in the country, is now spreading in the South and West,...
With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases and 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on June 25. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,894 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the...