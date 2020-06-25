Coronavirus update: US reports highest single-day total since April; Florida caseload reaches 100,000; California cases up by 7,000 Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

(Natural News) Around 34,700 new coronavirus cases were identified in the United States on Tuesday – the highest single-day total since April and the third-highest since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The outbreak, which has caused over 121,000 deaths in the country, is now spreading in the South and West,... 👓 View full article

