Minnesota court investigates the leak of police video showing the fatal arrest of George Floyd

CBS News Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
In a newly leaked body camera video, George Floyd is heard pleading with officers to not shoot him or put him in the back of the squad car because he is claustrophobic. A Minnesota court did not want the video released to the public for fear it would taint the jury pool. Jeff Pegues reports.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
