Minnesota court investigates the leak of police video showing the fatal arrest of George Floyd
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () In a newly leaked body camera video, George Floyd is heard pleading with officers to not shoot him or put him in the back of the squad car because he is claustrophobic. A Minnesota court did not want the video released to the public for fear it would taint the jury pool. Jeff Pegues reports.
For the first time we're seeing Minneapolis police body camera video from the arrest of George Floyd. The video was leaked online by the British media company Daily Mail, John Lauritsen reports