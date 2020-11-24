Brannon Howse: November 23, 2020 - Interview with General Thomas McInerney about HAMMER, Scorecard and wholesale election theft

‘Cookie-Cutter’ Media Buys Don’t Work in Politics: NYI’s Randi Langford



This year's elections brought record levels of spending on campaigns, with the Center for Responsive Politics raising its estimates of a final tally to more than $14 billion from $11 billion only a few.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:30 Published 1 week ago

Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s ‘Time’ to Concede



Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s 'Time' to Concede . Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago