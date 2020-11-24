Brannon Howse: November 23, 2020 - Interview with General Thomas McInerney about HAMMER, Scorecard and wholesale election theft
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () (Natural News) Editor’s note: We are currently transcribing this interview and will be posting the transcription soon on NaturalNews.com. Guest: 3-Star General Thomas McInerney, National Intelligence authors Mary Fanning and Alan Jones. Topic: General McInerney joins us to explain how the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) aided the Marxist Democrats in stealing the 2020 Presidential election...
