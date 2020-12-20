Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the Trump administration's vaccination program says people who have been infected with the coronavirus — a group that includes President Donald Trump — should receive the vaccine.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed, told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that the vaccine is safe for those who have recovered and offers stronger and potentially longer protection than does the virus itself.

“We know that infection doesn’t induce a very strong immune response and it wanes over time. So I think, as a clear precaution, it is appropriate to be vaccinated because it’s safe," he said. “I think people should be vaccinated, indeed.”

Trump is now one of the only senior-most U.S. officials who has not received the first of two vaccination shots, which began being administered last week as part of the largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., all were given doses Friday. President-elect Joe Biden was to receive his Monday.

All have chosen to publicize their injections as part of a campaign to convince a skeptical public that the vaccines are safe and effective, in hopes of finally putting an end to a pandemic that has killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

Trump, who in the past has spread misinformation about vaccine risks, tweeted earlier this month that he was “not scheduled” to take the vaccine, but looked “forward to doing so at the appropriate time.” The White House says he is still discussing timing with his doctors.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October and given an experimental monoclonal antibody...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election

Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election 00:36

 On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney publicly criticized President Donald Trump's continued efforts to undermine and delegitimize the 2020 election. Romney said there were many things Trump could be doing, like heralding the success of the COVID vaccine. Romney is dismayed that Trump has chosen to focus on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Embarrassing': Romney describes Trump's attempts to invalidate election [Video]

'Embarrassing': Romney describes Trump's attempts to invalidate election

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) says President Trump could be doing a “victory lap” in regards to the Covid-19 vaccine instead of trying to invalidate the results of the 2020 election.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:27Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls On President Trump To Push For COVID-19 Stimulus Plan [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls On President Trump To Push For COVID-19 Stimulus Plan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on the president to secure more economic relief for famililes suffering through the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:18Published
Operation Warp Speed Leader: I FAILED! [Video]

Operation Warp Speed Leader: I FAILED!

General Gustave Perna is chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. On Saturday, he apologized for a "planning error" that caused dozens of states to expect more vaccine doses than they'll..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden to receive Covid vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines

 US president-elect Joe Biden will receive his Covid-19 vaccination on Monday.
Belfast Telegraph

Joe Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Donald Trump remains on sidelines

 The leader of the Trump administration's vaccination program says people who have been infected with the coronavirus, a group that includes President Donald...
Zee News