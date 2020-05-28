J&K: Major IED blast averted by timely input, action by security forces in Pulwama
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () According to sources, Pulwama Police got credible information last night about a terrorist moving with an explosive-laden car ready to blast at some location. The suspected vehicle was traced and a few rounds were fired towards it. The vehicle was abandoned and the driver escaped in the darkness. People in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle exploded in-situ by the Bomb Disposal Squad .
