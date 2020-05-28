Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K: Major IED blast averted by timely input, action by security forces in Pulwama

IndiaTimes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
According to sources, Pulwama Police got credible information last night about a terrorist moving with an explosive-laden car ready to blast at some location. The suspected vehicle was traced and a few rounds were fired towards it. The vehicle was abandoned and the driver escaped in the darkness. People in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle exploded in-situ by the Bomb Disposal Squad .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Car with 60 kg explosives intercepted in Pulwama, major attack averted

Watch: Car with 60 kg explosives intercepted in Pulwama, major attack averted 02:22

 A major terror attack was averted after a car packed with explosives was intercepted by security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama. Explosives were later detonated by J&K police on an isolated stretch. The vehicle was exploded in situ by the Bomb Disposal Squads. J&K police chief hinted at a Jaish-...

Related videos from verified sources

Pulwama IED blast avert: Vehicle was carrying 40-45kg of explosives, says IGP Kashmir [Video]

Pulwama IED blast avert: Vehicle was carrying 40-45kg of explosives, says IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar briefed media on foiling Pulwama car IED attack. He mentioned that vehicle was carrying 40-50 kg of explosives. "We had received information that a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Pulwama IED blast averted: Hizbul was assisting JeM, says IGP Kashmir [Video]

Pulwama IED blast averted: Hizbul was assisting JeM, says IGP Kashmir

Briefing about the recent foiling of IED blast bid in Pulwama by security forces, IGP Vijay Kumar informed that terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had the main role in this while another terror..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Pulwama: Major IED blast averted by timely input

According to sources, Pulwama Police got credible information last night about a terrorist moving with an explosive-laden car ready to blast at some location....
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this