Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, confirmed BJP officials here. They told IANS that Poonia went for testing on Sunday soon after a person present in the final rites of former state BJP president Bhanwarlal Sharma tested positive on the same day and his reports came negative on Monday... 👓 View full article