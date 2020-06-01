Coronavirus outbreak: Keep middle seats vacant if capacity allows, says DGCA to airlines
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Days after the Supreme Court directed that the safety and social distancing norms should be followed in aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), here on Monday, asked airlines to keep the middle seats of a row vacant if the passenger load and seat capacity allowed.
As the India resumes domestic flights amid 4th phase of nationwide lockdown all eyes now on the resumption of the International flights. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently dropped the hint..