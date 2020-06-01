Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus outbreak: Keep middle seats vacant if capacity allows, says DGCA to airlines

Mid-Day Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Days after the Supreme Court directed that the safety and social distancing norms should be followed in aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), here on Monday, asked airlines to keep the middle seats of a row vacant if the passenger load and seat capacity allowed.



Minimise use of middle seat, #DGCA...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court: After June 6th, middle seats on international flights must be kept vacant | Oneindia [Video]

Supreme Court: After June 6th, middle seats on international flights must be kept vacant | Oneindia

As the India resumes domestic flights amid 4th phase of nationwide lockdown all eyes now on the resumption of the International flights. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently dropped the hint..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:45Published
JetBlue blocking middle seat into early July [Video]

JetBlue blocking middle seat into early July

JetBlue says it will block off middle seats into early July, to help fight coronavirus. The company says the policy has been extended through July 4.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Try to keep middle seat vacant: DGCA to airlines

“Try to keep the middle seat vacant and if that is not possible due to high aircraft occupancy, provide passengers on the middle seat with a wrap around...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

ttindia

The Telegraph Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible in the wake of… https://t.co/h3krxnHezn 1 hour ago

Cropperboyce

Russell Boyce Members of the The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) keep watch as South Africa lifts a lockdown lasting… https://t.co/r8ToRHtK1t 5 hours ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint The Supreme Court allowed Air India to keep operating its scheduled flights with the middle seats filled for the ne… https://t.co/5YfrRVE6JB 1 week ago

firstpost

Firstpost #AirIndia is allowed to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seats booking for next 10 days, #SC has o… https://t.co/Xrs1mMLWcK 1 week ago