You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD



The Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on May 31. IMD has predicted.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago Families evacuate as India's east coast braces for super cyclone Amphan



People are seen vacating their homes on Tuesday (May 19) in fear of incoming super cyclone Amphan. This footage was recorded in Digha, a coastal town in the east Indian state of West Bengal. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Cyclone Nisarga live updates Cyclonic storm Nisarga, which would make landfall tomorrow, will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Gujarat and other neighbouring...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago





Tweets about this