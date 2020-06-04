Global  

COVID-19: India's tally reaches 2,16,919 with record spike of 9,304 cases; death toll 6,075

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the...
