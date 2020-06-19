Global  

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Mahesh Shetty wishes he would have picked that last call from the late actor

Bollywood Life Friday, 19 June 2020
Mahesh Shetty shared a heartfelt note on Instagram for his dear friend, Sushant Singh Rajput and wished that he would have picked that last call from the late actor.
News video: Watch: People in Bihar's Patna pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Watch: People in Bihar's Patna pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

 People in Bihar’s Patna paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Several gathered at Kargil Chowk to pay tribute to the late actor. They also held posters demanding CBI enquiry into his death. Sushant is suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home. Sushant’s funeral was held in Mumbai on...

