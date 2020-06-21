Global  

Diesel price hits record high after rates hiked for 15th day in a row; petrol up 35 paise

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020
Diesel price on Sunday hit a fresh record high after rates were hiked by 60 paise per litre while petrol price was up 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.23 per litre from Rs 78.88, while diesel rates were increased to...
 Petrol prices hiked by Re 0.51/litre and diesel prices increased by Re 0.61/litre in the national capital today. Thus, petrol and diesel price at Rs 78.88/litre and Rs 77.67/litre. The price has increased by Rs 5.88/litre and Rs 6.50/litre respectively since June 09 in the national capital.

