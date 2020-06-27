Satellite images show buildup on both sides of India-China border Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Construction activity appeared under way on both the Indian and Chinese sides of the border high in the Karakoram mountains a week after a deadly clash in the area left 20 Indian soldiers dead, satellite images showed.The images released this week by Maxar , a Colorado -based satellite imagery company, show new construction activity along the Galwan River Valley , even as Chinese and Indian diplomats said military commanders had agreed to disengage from a standoff there.


