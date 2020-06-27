Global  

Satellite images show buildup on both sides of India-China border

IndiaTimes Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Construction activity appeared under way on both the Indian and Chinese sides of the border high in the Karakoram mountains a week after a deadly clash in the area left 20 Indian soldiers dead, satellite images showed.The images released this week by Maxar, a Colorado-based satellite imagery company, show new construction activity along the Galwan River Valley, even as Chinese and Indian diplomats said military commanders had agreed to disengage from a standoff there.
