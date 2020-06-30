|
Trending Entertainment News Today: Sooryavanshi, ’83 theatrical release; Kartik Aaryan’s film stalled
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
From Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's '83 gearing up for theatrical releases and Kareena Kapoor sharing a throwback pic from Refugee on completing 20 years in Bollywood to Parth Samthaan getting angry at the media outside the set of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Farhan Akhtar asking Abhay Deol if he wants to be a reality star and Kartik Aaryan's action film with Tanhaji Director Om Raut being put on hold; Bollywood and the TV industry grabbed headlines today to make it to the trending entertainment news today
