Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: India has the lowest deaths, cases per million people: Government

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Citing a World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report, the central government on Tuesday claimed the country had one of the lowest Coronavirus deaths and cases per million population. The recovery rate had increased to 61.13 per cent, it added. India recorded 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World

India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World 00:35

 India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total number of cases is now 697,836, compared to Russia's 681,251. India is now behind the United States,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 7 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 7

Hospitalizations from coronavirus are down for the first time in about 2 weeks. There are now more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19 ere in Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Reporter Update: How Does A Spike In Coronavirus Cases Affect Deaths? [Video]

Reporter Update: How Does A Spike In Coronavirus Cases Affect Deaths?

Coronavirus cases are spiking, and people are wondering why this is concerning when deaths aren't doing the same thing; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published
World Bank sanctions USD 400 million to enhance Namami Gange Programme [Video]

World Bank sanctions USD 400 million to enhance Namami Gange Programme

The World Bank and the Government of India on July 07 signed a loan agreement to enhance support for the Namami Gange Programme that seeks to rejuvenate the Ganga River. The USD 400 million operation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

India has 505 COVID-19 cases per million against global average of 1453, death rate among lowest in world

 India has one of the lowest deaths per million population. India's cases of death per million population is 14.27 while the global average is more than its four...
DNA

Europeans start traveling urging second wave of COVID-19 to come

 The number of cases of coronavirus infection worldwide exceeded 10 million on June 28, a report from the Johns Hopkins University said. The virus has claimed the...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this