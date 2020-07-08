CBSE reduces syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30% for academic year 2020-21

Global  

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised the syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load of students amid the COVID-19 crises, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday.

The curriculum has been rationalised while...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
