A family was forced to bury a 70-year-old man, who died of *coronavirus*, in the compound outside their house in Purba Medinipur district of *West Bengal*.



The deceased, identified as Sanatan Pradhan, has fallen sick on July 19. He was taken to the hospital the next day for COVID-19 test. On July 23, the family was informed... 👓 View full article

